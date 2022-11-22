College Football World Furious With EA Sports Decision

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: The Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

College football fans are not happy on Monday night.

According to Matt Brown, the publisher of Extra Points, EA Sports is set to announce the college football video game will be delayed a year.

"Per multiple sources familiar with the situation, EA is expected to announce tomorrow morning around 10 AM ET that EA Sports College Football will be delayed until 2024. More details to come tomorrow," he reported.

"I'll do my best to share additional updates tomorrow. I know, I'm just as disappointed as all of you."

College football fans are understandably furious.

"That SUCKS. Been playing the last edition with my son, looking forward to the next one for a while. He might need to take a personal day tomorrow," one fan wrote.

"This is the worst day of my life," one fan added.

"All I want to do is cut a 92 rated junior running back because I have a 93 rated sophomore running back and EA won't let me do it. Get a GRIP. Put some college uniforms on Madden and throw on some fight songs on the menu and let me THRIVE," one fan added.

"Wow it is totally shocking and not at all normal for EA to oversell and under deliver on a football video game," another fan wrote.

"All of you are safe from taking an L from me for one more year," another fan added.

Stay strong, college football fans.