College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan

What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?

An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game.

The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.

A photo of the fan has gone viral on social media.

College football fans were not happy with this man.

"This is the modern version of Switzerland…." one fan wrote.

"He needs to be arrested," one fan added.

"No matter what happens, this guy is the biggest loser in this game," another fan wrote.

Michigan went on to beat Ohio State, 45-23, at The Horsehoe on Saturday afternoon.

At least part of that fan has to be happy with the result, right?