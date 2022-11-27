College Football World Furious With Ryan Day's Admission

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State got dominated by Michigan for the second straight year on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines thumped the Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus on Saturday. Michigan improved to 12-0, while Ohio State dropped to 11-1 on the year.

Is Ohio State still a College Football Playoff team, though?

Day believes so.

“I think if we got a shot at the top four, we’d be a dangerous team.”

College football fans are not very happy with Day's admission. You just got throttled at home by Michigan, you probably shouldn't be talking about the College Football Playoff.

"Just stop Ryan," one fan wrote.

"Seriously? You expect to be top 4 coach? Yeah, getting your ass handed to you on your field by that team up north and you think that?" one fan added.

"No. This was an eliminator. Plus, with the way they played, they don't deserve to anywhere near the #CFBPlayoff," one fan admitted.

"Only thing they’re dangerous to is the mental health of osu fans lmfao," another fan wrote.

Ohio State technically is still alive, if either USC or TCU lose next week. But right now, the Buckeyes don't deserve to be thinking about the College Football Playoff situation.