College Football World Reacts To Disappointing Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is usually one of the best college football games of the season. That was certainly true in 2019, when Auburn upset Alabama with a three-point win.

Unfortunately, that was not the case in 2020.

Crimson Tide fans certainly have zero problems with that, as Alabama dominated Auburn, 42-13, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama was led by quarterback Mac Jones, who tied an Iron Bowl record with five touchdown passes. He completed 18 of 26 passes for 302 yards in the win.

“It’s funny that people can say Mac Jones not playing at Heisman level,” former Alabama star Marlon Humphrey tweeted.

Overall, the college football world is very impressed with Alabama’s performance in today’s rivalry game. The Crimson Tide very much look like a College Football Playoff team – and potential national title favorite – right now.

“I’m really, really proud of our team and proud of our players.” @AlabamaFTBL’s Nick Saban calls in to talk about the Crimson Tide’s Iron Bowl victory with @JamieErdahl. pic.twitter.com/cTZDi60ych — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 28, 2020

LSU fans, meanwhile, might be getting nervous. The Tigers have to take on the Crimson Tide next weekend. It has not been a good season for LSU this fall and it could get worse in a week.

LSU seeing what Alabama's doing to Auburn knowing they have to face them next week: pic.twitter.com/P72d5GzZAU — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) November 28, 2020

Alabama, meanwhile, improved to 8-0 on the season with Saturday night’s win. Auburn dropped to 5-3 on the year with the loss.