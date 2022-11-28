College Football World Is Furious With ESPN Tonight

It's safe to say the college football world is not happy with ESPN on Sunday night.

ESPN released its updated College Football Playoff projections on Sunday evening.

Ohio State, despite getting blown out by Michigan at home on Saturday, still has the third-best odds to reach the College Football Playoff.

"Things are about to get interesting after a wild Rivalry Week," ESPN College Football tweeted.

The college football world is understandably upset with ESPN's projections.

"Are we being trolled?!?!!" one fan wrote.

"I cannot stress enough the increasing similarities between ESPN’s college football content production and pro wrestling booking," one fan added.

"What?" one fan added.

"Well this won’t be controversial," another fan added.

The new College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening.

Hopefully they'll be different than ESPN's projections.