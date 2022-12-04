College Football World Is Furious With ESPN's Decision

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Just get on with it, ESPN!

The College Football Playoff selection committee's final rankings are set to come out at noon E.T.

Well, that's what was scheduled.

It's now 12:15 p.m. E.T. and the rankings have yet to come out. Unsurprisingly, ESPN is going to milk this thing for ratings.

ESPN says it's waiting on its "graphic operator" to put the College Football Playoff rankings together. College football fans aren't happy, though.

"ESPN has very fine reporters at all of these campuses. All pleasant people. And I now hate them all because GET ON WITH IT!" Ralph D. Russo tweeted.

"JUST GIVE US THE RANKINGS ESPN! No one cares about any of this," Clay Travis added.

"The way ESPN unveils these rankings is dumb. It's primarily a news show, so start with the news, which is the Top 4. Then do all the analysis and reports from the teams' facilities you want," Michael David Smith added.

Just give us the rankings, ESPN!