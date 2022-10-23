College Football World Is Furious With Kirk Ferentz

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 2: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks the sidelines during the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys on September 2, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Kirk Ferentz is probably never going to be fired as Iowa's head football coach. The longtime Big Ten head coach will get to go out on his terms.

While Kirk Ferentz has probably earned that, his son, Brian, has not.

Brian Ferentz has struggled mightily as Iowa's offensive coordinator. The Hawkeyes have an all-time bad offense this year. It's clearly time for some kind of coaching change.

But Kirk Ferentz is refusing to make it.

"The Iowa football program doesn’t belong to Kirk Ferentz. It belongs to the people of Iowa and the fans of the Hawkeyes. By putting family first, Ferentz is betraying them," Doug Lesmerises of cleveland.com wrote following Iowa's loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

Fans have been calling for a change at coordinator for a while now, but the head coach has refused to make it.

Even legendary announcer Gus Johnson is bothered by what he's seen from Iowa.

Firing family is obviously not easy, but it's far past time for Kirk Ferentz to make the move.