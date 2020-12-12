This weekend’s slate of college football isn’t all that appealing, but ESPN’s College GameDay found the perfect location for this Saturday’s episode. It’s currently taking place in West Point to preview an iconic matchup between Army and Navy.

For the first time since 1943, the Army-Navy game will be played at one of the academies. Back in October, it was announced that this showdown would not take place in Philadelphia, which was the sight of last year’s meeting. COVID-19 obviously complicated matters since there were too many moving parts in this scenario.

Even though Army and Navy technically had to settle for West Point as the site of this game, it actually might be an improvement for the quality of today’s College GameDay.

Kirk Herbstreit posted an awesome clip from West Point this morning, tweeting “College GameDay is honored to be on campus for the Army-Navy game.”

Good morning from West Point!! @CollegeGameDay is HONORED to be on campus for the #ArmyNavy game. First time the game has been on the @WestPoint_USMA Base since WWII in 1943!! We are LIVE at 9am ET! Always a classic. pic.twitter.com/ng5xMaFa7m — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 12, 2020

The official Twitter account for College GameDay also shared some footage of their time on the West Point base.

Check it out:

For the first time since 1943, Army-Navy is coming to you from West Point! pic.twitter.com/PDkP2FzVAK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 12, 2020

It’s unfortunate this game won’t be the spectacle it usually is on a yearly basis, but the Cadets and Midshipmen are doing their best to provide a fun atmosphere this Saturday.

College GameDay has also done an excellent job landing a special guest for today’s show. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser under President George W. Bush, will appear later in the show to make her picks for this weekend.