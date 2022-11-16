College Football World Is Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

During this Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith called out TCU's spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Smith doesn't believe the Horned Frogs should be ranked inside the top four. He feels this way because he's not impressed with their schedule.

"Let me look at competition for a second, because competition matters," Smith said. "... Colorado, Tarleton State, SMU, Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Texas. Does that sound like a schedule that warrants you being a top-four team in the nation, even though you are undefeated?"

What Smith fails to acknowledge is that Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas were all ranked heading into their respective games against TCU. Kansas State and Oklahoma State remain ranked at this time.

Several people in the college football world are calling out Smith for being "misinformed" while talking about TCU's résumé.

"While arguing that TCU had a weak 2022 schedule, he mentions five opponents who were ranked at the time they played (and lost to) the Horned Frogs," Case Drottar tweeted.

"It’s a joke these guys are still on TV when they are so out of touch with the college football landscape," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "I'll never understand why he is taken seriously."

TCU should remain firmly in the top four as long as it remains undefeated. Star quarterback Max Duggan has been so efficient that he could win a few awards by the end of this year.

Next up for TCU is a matchup against Baylor. That game will take place in Waco.