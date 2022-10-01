College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning.

Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning.

The longtime college football analyst is ill.

"Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather, but is feeling much better now. Thinking of you, Coach," the show announced on Saturday morning.

Our thoughts are with Corso and his family as he recovers.

"Get well Coach Corso!!" one fan wrote.

"Get Better Coach," another fan wrote.

"No Coach today. Saturday mornings aren’t the same without Lee Corso. Feel better coach!" one fan added.

"Prayers going up for you from South Georgia. Get better soon!" another fan added.

Longtime sports reporter Bonnie Bernstein added her thoughts, too.

"Lee Corso not on College GameDay today because he’s not feeling well. Rece Davis said doctors checked him out and he’s ok… But, dang… just makes your heart drop. He’s such an institution in our industry," she wrote.

Get well soon, Lee Corso!



The college football world can't wait to see the ESPN college football analyst back on the air soon.

ESPN's "College GameDay" is broadcasting live from Clemson on Saturday morning.