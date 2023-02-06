College Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Player

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The college football world is praying for an Ohio State football player who's currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Avery Henry, an Ohio State football lineman, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes player shared an update on his chemotherapy.

"It’s been roughly a month since my first chemo treatment. I want to keep you guys updated on the process. Yesterday my younger brother and I decided to shave our hair! I can’t thank you enough Dane. You may be my younger brother but in many ways I look up to you!" he announced.

The college football world is praying for his recovery.

"Love it! Keep that positive mind set and thank YOU for letting us in on your journey" one fan wrote.

"Praying for you!!!" another fan added.

"Keep praying for Avery everyone," one fan added on social media.

Our thoughts continue to be with Avery and his family during this difficult time.