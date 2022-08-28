College Football World Is Shocked By Desmond Howard's Predictions

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The college football season is upon us, which means it's time for Desmond Howard to make some wild predictions.

The former Michigan star turned college football analyst often turns heads with his preseason picks. That is certainly the case this year.

Howard revealed his College Football Playoff prediction on Saturday morning.

It's wild.

That's right, Howard has Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Baylor and Michigan making the College Football Playoff.

College football fans are pretty shocked.

Hey, do you, Desmond.