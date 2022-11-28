College Football World Is Shocked By Paul Finebaum's Admission

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

There has been no bigger Jim Harbaugh hater over the years than Paul Finebaum.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst has said repeatedly that Harbaugh is one of the most overrated coaches in the sport, rarely backing up his big talk with big performance on the field.

But that's changing this year.

Following Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State, Finebaum had a shocking admission: showing respect for Harbaugh.

"This is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, transformation in college football history."

Good for Finebaum for owning up to being wrong about Harbaugh.

Not everyone is buying it, though.

"This guy can eat sh-- anyway. Bandwagon left the station halfway through last season," one fan wrote.

"As someone who didn’t watch college football until 2019—after Harbaugh’s blown opportunity the year before—having watched Michigan defeat Ohio State on live TV more than not is something I didn’t think I would see for a long while, if ever," one fan admitted.

"He’s not wrong," another fan added.

"Finebaum is the master of hyperbole," another fan wrote.

"Finebaum has always been the biggest Michigan and Harbaugh hater of them all. He should never be listened to outside of the southeast," another fan wrote.

Michigan improved to 12-0 on the year with the win on Saturday, while Ohio State dropped to 11-1.