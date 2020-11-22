The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Another Michigan Embarrassment

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday.PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines warms up his team before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Another week, another embarrassing performance by the Michigan football program.

Last week, it came against Wisconsin. The Wolverines were significantly out-matched by the Badgers at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Michigan lost to Wisconsin, 49-11, in a primetime game on ABC.

“We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well. Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting. … Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me,” Harbaugh told reporters after the loss.

Tonight, Michigan is taking on Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights should be a winnable game for the Wolverines, but this isn’t a normal Michigan year.

It’s Rutgers 14, Michigan 0 midway through the second quarter. There’s still plenty of time left in this one – and it’s only a two-score game – but still, this is embarrassing.

Michigan should not be at a place where it looks out-matched by Rutgers.

Michigan’s football program might be hitting a new low on Saturday night.

The Wolverines trail the Scarlet Knights by two scores. Tonight’s game is airing on the Big Ten Network.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.