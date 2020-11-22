College Football World Reacts To Another Michigan Embarrassment

Another week, another embarrassing performance by the Michigan football program.

Last week, it came against Wisconsin. The Wolverines were significantly out-matched by the Badgers at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Michigan lost to Wisconsin, 49-11, in a primetime game on ABC.

“We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well. Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting. … Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me,” Harbaugh told reporters after the loss.

Tonight, Michigan is taking on Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights should be a winnable game for the Wolverines, but this isn’t a normal Michigan year.

It’s Rutgers 14, Michigan 0 midway through the second quarter. There’s still plenty of time left in this one – and it’s only a two-score game – but still, this is embarrassing.

Michigan should not be at a place where it looks out-matched by Rutgers.

Rutgers now up 14-0 on Michigan (!!) Greg Schiano has wasted little time getting the Scarlet Knights going. That team is playing with a different energy than it had the past few years. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 22, 2020

Scrolling a TL full of Rutgers 14, Michigan 0 scoreboard screenshots pic.twitter.com/RtmIsbJLlC — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) November 22, 2020

It's 14-0 Rutgers. I know you're going to tell me that Michigan is very bad, but … pic.twitter.com/oHaIvPf0Tr — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) November 22, 2020

Johnny Langan is out here trucking Michigan linebackers. He got into the endzone on the next play. Rutgers 14, Michigan 0. pic.twitter.com/hCPiBkAZoh — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) November 22, 2020

Michigan’s football program might be hitting a new low on Saturday night.

The Wolverines trail the Scarlet Knights by two scores. Tonight’s game is airing on the Big Ten Network.