College Football World Mourning Loss Of 3 Players

The college football world is mourning on Monday morning.

Three Virginia Cavaliers football players were killed by a former player during a shooting on Sunday night.

Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler have been identified as the victims in a shooting on Sunday evening. Former Cavaliers football player Chris Jones has been named the suspect in the shooting.

Our thoughts are with the UVA community during this heartbreaking time.

"A sad morning in the college football world. Keep Virginia and the families and friends of these young men in your thoughts," Reddit CFB tweeted.

This is truly devastating news for Virginia and the college football world as a whole.

The suspect, meanwhile, is now in custody.

All three fatal victims in the Sunday night shooting are football players. There are reportedly other victims who were injured in the shooting.

Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and their friends and family members.

Rest in peace to the three players lost.