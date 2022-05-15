College Football World Not Buying Nick Saban's Admission

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban may claim to want more parity in college football, but fans aren't buying it.

During an appearance with Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Saban, who has won seven national championships as a head coach, curiously argued for a more balanced college football landscape.

"One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."

Many fans are wondering when exactly college football was this bastion of parity, and rolling their eyes at Saban of all people suggesting it would be a good thing.

There's no way Saban could have been 100% serious making these statements. He knows better.

Then again, maybe Saban was just saying all this as a way of warning the rest of college football that Alabama is about to be even more dominant in the NIL era than it has been previously.

That's a scary thought for other programs,