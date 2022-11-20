College Football World Not Happy With Lee Corso Decision

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 25: ESPN television personality Lee Corso watches the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso has missed several College GameDay shows this season due to illness.

However, Corso made his return on Saturday.

Corso was live from Bozeman, Montana for College GameDay's special Saturday morning show. However, many college football fans were not happy with Corso's return, considering the elements.

Temperatures were extremely low on Saturday morning.

"Boy I know they don’t got Corso out there in that cold weather??" one fan wrote.

"Hey, @CollegeGameDay - Lee Corso has been sick for weeks, but y’all think it’s a good idea to have him out in the freezing cold? #FSUvsLouisiana would have been a lot warmer," one fan added.

"Man who thought it was a good idea to put Corso out in that cold weather?" one fan added.

"Get Corso out of that damn cold," another fan wrote.

"Who's idea was it to put a returning Lee Corso in freezing cold weather on College Gameday? GET HIM SOMEWHERE WARM," one fan added.

Hopefully it's warmer in Columbus, Ohio next weekend.

ESPN's "College GameDay" will be live from the Ohio State vs. Michigan game next week.