College Football World Not Happy With Steve Sarkisian's Admission

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks at the scoreboard in the second quarter against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Arguably the best aspect of college football is how every regular season game can feel like life or death.

While that might not be reality, it's certainly the feeling for several major programs. However, Texas doesn't appear to have that mindset heading into Saturday's game against Alabama.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is playing it down ahead of his matchup against his former boss, Nick Saban.

"My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."

Fans aren't happy with this mindset.

"Not what you like to hear from the head coach," one fan wrote.

"When are we firing Sark? We don’t need a mediocre coach, and that is exactly what he is," one fan added.

"Uh this doesn’t instill confidence. ‘Bama is gonna roll over these bums," another fan added.

"Champions of Life type statement," one fan added.

Saban, meanwhile, was his typical chippy self on Monday afternoon.

Saturday night should be fun.