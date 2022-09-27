College Football World Not Happy With Troy Aikman News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The college football world isn't very happy with Troy Aikman on Monday night.

The ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst took an "uncalled for" shot at a Big Ten program.

Following a catch by a former Indiana player, Joe Buck remarked that he was making the Hoosiers proud, to which Aikman joked.

"It doesn't take much..."

Aikman then apologized, realizing what he said was pretty mean to the Hoosiers.

Still, fans aren't happy.

"I didn’t watch the game last night but holy s--- Aikman you didn’t have to put the whole program in a body bag," one fan wrote.

"The disrespect..." another fan wrote.

"Tom Allen is upset!" one fan added.

Not everyone is upset, though.

"Everyone needs to calm down and quit being so overly sensitive. If we are being honest he isn’t wrong…..IU football hasn’t given us a lot to cheer about the last 2 years," one fan added.

Where do you stand on Aikman's remark?