College Football World Paying Tribute To Jared Lorenzen

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 27: Quarterback Jared Lorenzen #22 of Kentucky looks for the open receiver against Florida on September 27, 2003 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 24-21. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It's been three years since we tragically lost former quarterback Jared Lorenzen.

The former Kentucky Wildcats and NFL quarterback passed away on July 3, 2019, in Lexington.

Lorenzen, one of the most-loved quarterbacks in recent college football history, reportedly died from an acute infection.

"It's been 3 years since former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen tragically passed away at the age of 38. He was an awesome football player and an even better person. If you are too young to have seen him in college, he was an absolute electric factory," Jim Weber tweeted.

Our thoughts remain with Lorenzen's friends and family members.

"RIP legend. Appreciate all the childhood memories at Highlands and UK!" one fan tweeted.

"Miss him a lot! He was so fun to watch," another fan admitted.

"A giant “Teddy Bear” to all who knew him. Jared gave us one of UK’s greatest thrills, watching a UK star with a gritty, never-give-up effort, despite fumbling the final play in UK’s 71-63 loss in 7 OTs to Arkansas Nov. 1, 2003. Game appropriately ended 1 minute past midnight," one fan added.

Rest in peace, Jared.