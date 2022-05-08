College Football World Pays Tribute To Coach Fred Reed

The Eastern Michigan football program is dealing with the tragic death of assistant coach Fred Reed, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 54.

Reed, the Eagles' defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach, was in his seventh year at the school. In total, his coaching career spanned 27 seasons at the collegiate and professional levels.

Reed previously worked at Syracuse, Ohio, Buffalo, Nebraska-Omaha, Michigan Tech, South Dakota and Minnesota Morris. He also had a two-year stint with the NFL's Detroit Lions mixed in.

"We are devastated to learn of Coach Reed's passing," EMU Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee said in a statement. "Fred was the ultimate model of a husband, father, friend, and coach. Our hearts go out to his wife, La'Shannon, his children, Amar'e and Khamara, and anyone who was lucky enough to have known him. He will be dearly missed."



Tributes for Reed have begun to pour in on social media as well.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Reed family and the entire EMU football community during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Coach.