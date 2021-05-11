The Spun

College Football World Pays Tribute To Colt Brennan

Quarterback Colt Brennan #15 of the Hawai'i Warriors looks to passNEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Colt Brennan #15 of the Hawai'i Warriors looks to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College football fans were hit with tragic news out of Hawaii this afternoon. Colt Brennan, former Rainbow Warriors superstar, has passed away. He was 37 years old. No cause of death has been shared.

Brennan is one of the most-exciting college football quarterbacks of this century. He made Hawaii football must-watch television, thanks to Brennan’s backyard-football playing style and the Rainbow Warriors’ explosive offense.

Brennan’s football journey is one of perseverance. He served as backup to eventual USC star Matt Leinart at juggernaut Mater Dei high school. He then had stops at both the JUCO level and with the Colorado Buffaloes before he landed at Hawaii, thanks to passing-game genius June Jones. The rest is history.

Brennan spent three seasons (2005-07) with the Rainbow Warriors. He had 14,193 yards and 131 touchdowns while completing 70.4 percent of his throws. Brennan was a Heisman finalist in 2007 and also led the Rainbow Warriors to an undefeated regular-season and to the 2007 Sugar Bowl.

So many are paying tribute to Colt Brennan and his family this afternoon. Former Hawaii and current Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich is the latest to share his reaction to Tuesday’s tragic news.

Take a look at several other tributes below.

As so many have said, Colt Brennan made staying up late at night to watch Hawaii football totally worth it. He was that iconic a player.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Brennan’s family, friends and the entire Rainbow Warriors’ community.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.