College Football World Pays Tribute To Colt Brennan

College football fans were hit with tragic news out of Hawaii this afternoon. Colt Brennan, former Rainbow Warriors superstar, has passed away. He was 37 years old. No cause of death has been shared.

Brennan is one of the most-exciting college football quarterbacks of this century. He made Hawaii football must-watch television, thanks to Brennan’s backyard-football playing style and the Rainbow Warriors’ explosive offense.

Brennan’s football journey is one of perseverance. He served as backup to eventual USC star Matt Leinart at juggernaut Mater Dei high school. He then had stops at both the JUCO level and with the Colorado Buffaloes before he landed at Hawaii, thanks to passing-game genius June Jones. The rest is history.

Brennan spent three seasons (2005-07) with the Rainbow Warriors. He had 14,193 yards and 131 touchdowns while completing 70.4 percent of his throws. Brennan was a Heisman finalist in 2007 and also led the Rainbow Warriors to an undefeated regular-season and to the 2007 Sugar Bowl.

Former @HawaiiFootball quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Colt Brennan has died, per family #HawaiiFootball #StarAdvertiser — Stephen Tsai (@StephenTsai) May 11, 2021

So many are paying tribute to Colt Brennan and his family this afternoon. Former Hawaii and current Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich is the latest to share his reaction to Tuesday’s tragic news.

No one did it better. He was a special soul and I enjoyed his friendship. Rest easy Colt. #15 — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) May 11, 2021

Take a look at several other tributes below.

Oh man… Colt Brennan was a legend. Made staying up until midnight for kickoff every weekend a real treat. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/fln6C6OPMo — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) May 11, 2021

Heartbreaking news. RIP to #3Striper Colt Brennan. An all-time great. A true Monarch. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Brennan family. |/ https://t.co/ncPPi8gVhA — Mater Dei Football (@MDFootball) May 11, 2021

Colt Brennan's 2006 season was one of the most fun to watch in recent college football memory: 5,549 passing yards and 58 TD in 14 games. Those late Saturday night Hawaii games were must see. RIP and condolences to his family. https://t.co/q02COwu8Jh — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 11, 2021

As so many have said, Colt Brennan made staying up late at night to watch Hawaii football totally worth it. He was that iconic a player.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Brennan’s family, friends and the entire Rainbow Warriors’ community.