College Football World Pays Tribute To Legendary Running Back

SYRACUSE, NY - NOVEMBER 09: General view during the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Louisville Cardinals at the Carrier Dome on November 9, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

It was announced on Monday night that Jake Crouthamel passed away at the age of 84.

Crouthamel played college football at Dartmouth, rushing for 1,763 yards. That was a school record for over a decade. He then became the first player to sign with the NFL's expansion Dallas Cowboys.

Once Crouthamel's playing career came to an end, he became the athletic director for Syracuse. He held that title from 1978-2005.

Crouthamel did an excellent job of improving Syracuse's athletic department during his tenure. He's also famously known for opening the Carrier Dome in 1980.

Unsurprisingly, the sports world is sending their condolences to the Crouthamel family this week.

"Sending condolences and prayers to all who were lucky enough to have known Jake Crouthamel," Mike Tirico said. "He helped build the Dome, the Big East and the foundation of modern SU athletics. Jake hired Hall of Fame coaches and was a friend and mentor for so many of us. May he rest in peace."

"Condolences to the @Cuse community on the passing of former Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel," Bob Beretta tweeted. "First Class. High Character. Industry Icon. Godspeed to a legend, his family and all who loved him."

"Another founding father of the Big East- may he RIP," Jojo Persico wrote. "Always very supportive when I became a coach. Gone but not forgotten."

Crouthamel is survived by his wife Carol, two daughters and four grandsons.

Our thoughts are with Crouthamel's family and friends.