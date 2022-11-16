College Football World Pays Tribute To Longtime Bowl Figure

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the Allstate Sugar Bowl logo is seen on an endzone pylon prior to the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Paul Hoolahan, the longtime CEO of the Sugar Bowl, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Hoolahan was 72 years old. The Suger Bowl confirmed the sad news in a press release.

"Sadly, we must report the loss of a great one today - our own Paul Hoolahan," the official Sugar Bowl Twitter account said. "Paul’s impact on the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans and college football will long be remembered."

Hoolahan was the executive director of the Sugar Bowl from 1996 to 2019. Prior to that, he had stints as the Director of Athletics at Vanderbilt University and as an assistant AD at the University of North Carolina, his alma mater.

Hoolahan's death has resulted in a number of touching tributes from around the college football world.

"The great Paul Hoolahan has passed. For 24 years he was the driving force behind the @SugarBowlNola as its executive director," said CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. "He was a friend of the media and, as is friends know, a force of nature. Happy trails, Hools."

"Paul Hoolahan was a great friend of the FWAA for his support of the media at @SugarBowlNola, an iconic bowl game," said the Football Writers Association of America. "Also, we appreciated his great support of the @CoachRobAward and are saddened by his loss. He will be missed by all of us in college football."

"I hate to hear this. Paul was a kind and generous man; I greatly enjoyed my interactions with him. I’m praying for his family and friends," added longtime college football writer George Schroeder.

"Good man, indeed," echoed Ralph Russo of the Associated Press.

"Very sorry to hear this. Paul was always very engaging -- and very funny -- in my many years of covering BCS/CFP matters. He will be missed," chimed in Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

Hoolahan is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Rest in peace, Paul.