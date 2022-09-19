College Football World Praying For Coach Blake Anderson's Family

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Blake Anderson of the Utah State Aggies looks on during the first half of his team's game against the New Mexico Lobos at University Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson and his family have been through unspeakable tragedy in recent years.

In 2019, Anderson lost his then-wife Wendy after a battle with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer. On Monday, he revealed that his son Cason who passed away earlier this year, died by suicide.

"There are people around you that want to help you. They would much rather carry your burden than carry your coffin. Mental health matters," Anderson said in a heartfelt video.

The reaction to Anderson's video has been swift and uplifting. Members of the college football world have expressed their support for the longtime coach.

We can't imagine how hard it must have been for Anderson to make this video, in which he also disclosed that his brother was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

Hopefully his message finds someone who needs it and can help save a life.