College Football World Praying For Hospitalized Head Coach

The college football world is praying for a hospitalized head coach on Sunday.

Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells was taken to the University of Kentucky's hospital following a cardiac episode at work on Sunday morning.

Wells is reportedly recovering on Sunday night.

"On August 28, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Head Football Coach Walt Wells had a medical episode while at work. He is under the care of medical providers. Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other privacy regulations, EKU is unable to comment further," the school announced.

Fans are praying for Wells' recovery.

Our thoughts are with Walt's friends and family members as he recovers.

Get well soon, Walt.