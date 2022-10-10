College Football World Praying For Legendary Coach Tonight

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 19: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats on November 19, 2011 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The college football world is praying for a legendary head coach on Sunday night.

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley, who led the Athens program for 25 years, has reportedly been hospitalized.

The 90-year-old college football legend is reportedly dealing with a mild case of COVID-19.

Dooley, who coached at Georgia for 25 years, won a national championship in 1980. He also won six conference championships in the SEC.

The college football world is praying for Dooley on Sunday evening.

"God bless and heal Vince Dooley, in the hospital with Covid. Barbara and the family do not expect him to need the hospital very long-good news. We pray for a quick and full recovery for the UGA legend," former Georgia Tech coach Bill Curry tweeted.

Fans are praying for the legendary coach.

"Get well Vince Dooley. Just got alert that he's been rushed to a local hospital in Georgia with mild case of covid. Please everyone to pray for Vince for a speedy recovery," one fan wrote.

"Pray for Coach Vince Dooley. He has been hospitalized with Covid and Pneumonia. He's 90 years old, so this will be rough on him," one fan added.

"They just announced on CBS during Auburn-UGA that Vince Dooley has been hospitalized due to a mild case of Covid. Get well soon, Coach!" another fan added.

Get well soon, Coach!