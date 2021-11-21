College Football World Reacts To Coaching Carousel News

With a week left in the regular season, conference championship weekend and all of bowl game season still to go, the college football coaching carousel is starting to spin faster and faster.

Two more FBS coaches were sacked on Sunday, indicating just how wacky this hiring cycle may become.

Florida’s Dan Mullen and Troy’s Chip Lindsey were on the wrong end of things this weekend after the Gators and the Trojans both fell in disappointing fashion on Saturday. The two head coaches were fired earlier this afternoon, creating two more vacancies at the Division 1 level.

Mullen and Lindsey are far from the first program leaders to get the axe this season and they’ll be far from the last. 14 college football head coaching jobs have already opened up, eight of which are from Power Five conferences.

Considering the fact that so many gigs have become available with a few weeks still left in the 2021 season, college football fans are already wondering how crazy the coaching carousel could get once the campaign draws to a close.

The college football coaching carousel this year is insane. https://t.co/twSETLcgLb — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) November 21, 2021

USC, LSU and now Florida. The college football coaching carousel will be good next couple of weeks 👀 https://t.co/tJiCEsi2jl — Eduardo M. Gonzalez (@edmgonzalez) November 21, 2021

The SEC coaching carousel, as told by @JRsBBQ. pic.twitter.com/g8mbeXeZXX — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) November 21, 2021

Good luck to @CLindsey_TROY

Heard this was happening last night, he will not be the last. Coaching Carousel is at full speed https://t.co/tXWnrhVo3p — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) November 21, 2021

Three of the 14 coaching vacancies that have been created this season have already been officially filled. Former UCLA head coach Jim Mora Jr. will take over at UConn, Baylor assistant head coach Joey McGuire will step into the Texas Tech job and Clay Helton, who was fired from USC this season, will make the move to Georgia Southern.

That still leaves 11 jobs up for grabs with more sure to come as the year comes to a close. Among the most desirable gigs are Florida, USC and LSU, but even Washington State, Washington, TCU and Virginia Tech will grab the attention of some high-profile candidates in the coming months.

Stay tuned to The Spun for more coverage of the 2021 coaching carousel.