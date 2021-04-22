College Football World Reacts To Hines Ward’s New Job

Hines Ward landed a new job in football earlier this week and for the first time in his short coaching career will head back to the college level.

According to a report from The Owl’s Nest, the former NFL wide receiver and New York Jets offensive assistant will join Willie Taggart’s staff at Florida Atlantic during the 2021 season in an “off-field coaching role.” According to the report, Ward will work side by side with the program’s wide receivers coach Joey Thomas.

No official announcement of Ward’s hiring has been made by the university.

Ward should be a key addition for FAU’s revamped coaching staff given his experience both as a player and with the Jets. Because of his impressive pedigree, Owls fans sound thrilled at the prospect of getting the former Pro Bowler into the program.

Here’s a look at a few reactions to Ward’s hiring from the college football world:

So #FAU hired Hines Ward? As a #Steelers fan and a new FAU fan, I love it. I'm not as mad as I used to be for what they did to Coach Taggart, still mad at fans and the admin though, and I want to hang on but #FSU needs to hire Deion Sanders as HC for me to be completely back. — A Man Called Tez (@MansaMusaThe7th) April 22, 2021

Congrats to Hines Ward on joining the #FAU staff. Worked with him while doing Football Ops for the #AAF. Great guy, loves the game and would it can do for those playing and working in it. (Typed FSU in now deleted tweet out of habit) — Patrick Burnham (@OsceolaPat) April 21, 2021

Hines Ward was one tough SOB. https://t.co/6HU64zCQN7 — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) April 21, 2021

Ward spent the last two seasons with the Jets, but was displaced as the NFL organization switched out coaching staffs earlier this offseason. The new role at FAU will be a perfect opportunity for the four-time Pro Bowler to land back on his feet and continue his career on the sidelines.

Ward, 45, reached the peak of his NFL career in the early 2000’s with the Steelers as he helped lead Pittsburgh to two Super Bowl rings. Over the course of 14-year stint in the league, he racked up 1,000 receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns in 217 career games.

Now, Ward will take his expertise to Boca Raton, where he’ll try to help revamp the FAU receiving corps in 2021.