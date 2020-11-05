College Football World Reacts To Big Noon Kickoff Crew News

FOX will have a college football pregame show this weekend, but the regular cast of Big Noon Kickoff will not be on it.

Host Rob Stone and analysts Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush and Brady Quinn are all being kept out of Saturday’s show due to COVID-19 protocols.

“In accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — this Saturday’s BIG NOON KICKOFF college football pregame show will not include the program’s regular cast of Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer, and will be condensed to one hour starting at 11:00 AM ET from the FOX studio in Los Angeles,” FOX Sports said in a statement. “While we look forward to their return, Charissa Thompson, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Emmanuel Acho will fill in for this week’s show. Saturday’s Pac-12 game betweenUSC and Arizona State will be played at 12:00 PM ET on FOX as scheduled.”

Big Noon Kickoff has become a nice competitor for ESPN’s College GameDay. It’s not surprising to see the show affected by the pandemic, but it’s a bit jarring to see everyone away at once.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will air from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be at Notre Dame for the Fighting Irish’s game against No. 1 Clemson.