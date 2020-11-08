College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Efforts

In just his first month after being named Jackson State’s head coach, Prime Time has landed a couple prime time recruits. The magnetic energy of Deion Sanders has already begun to take affect.

On Friday, Sanders landed his highest ranked recruit so far. This one wasn’t too much of a surprise though.

Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, flipped his commitment from Florida Atlantic to come join his father at Jackson State. Shedeur is a four-star quarterback recruit and the No. 14 pro-style QB in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports rankings. Sanders will almost certainly start his talented son, who’s already expected to be the top quarterback in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Shedeur expressed his commitment to the program and his father on Twitter writing, “I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to help level the playing field & pursue equality for HBCUs. Dad I got your back!”

I couldn’t pass up a opportunity to help level the playing field & pursue equality for HBCU”s ! Dad I got your back! JSU #theeilove 🐅 COMMITTED @DeionSanders @PilarSanders @Striving4_ALott @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/DvN7JFxyyv — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) November 6, 2020

Prime Time responded with a message of his own.

While Shedeur may be higher ranked, Sanders and Jackson State were able to land a more surprising recruit.

Three-star athlete Herman Smith, who was previously committed to San Diego State, also flipped his decision to join the Tigers. The San Diego native claimed to have offers from Boston College, Fresno State and Hawaii as well.

Jackson State now has five recruits so far in the 2021 class, all of whom committed after Sanders was hired. This recruiting class is already ranked first in the SWAC and sixth out of all FCS teams.

With Sanders’ recruiting ability already proven, Jackson State could very well end up with the top-ranked class in the FCS very soon.