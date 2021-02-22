College Football World Reacts To Wild Deion Sanders Story

The first game of the Deion Sanders era at Jackson State ended in victory, but the real show started during the postgame media session.

Sanders kicked off his press conference by saying that all of his belongings were stolen from the Jackson State locker room during the game. Included in the apparent theft were Sanders’ wallet and cell phone.

However, a short time later, Jackson State announced that all of Sanders’ belongings had been found. Then, a little while after that, the school stated that none of Sanders’ stuff had been taken in the first place. Rather, they were “misplaced” and had been moved for “safe-keeping.”

What a wild turn of events. As the situation changed and more details became apparent, the reactions poured in.

I spent my mid-20s covering the SWAC for a couple of years. I came away with some unbelievable stories. But this one today takes the cake. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 22, 2021

Wait… so nothing was taken?! https://t.co/5BMZSz9ZbN — Braxton Jones (@KWCHBraxton) February 22, 2021

Whoever it was did good lol 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2qeiJxUAs2 — Tymell Murphy (@TyeCrane_) February 22, 2021

There really seems to be too explanations here. The first one is that the items really were moved or misplaced and Sanders didn’t realize it until too late.

The second explanation is that somebody or bodies actually did steal from Sanders, but the powers that be at JSU were able to track them down and get the items back without incident.

If the latter is the case, they might be downplaying the theft by saying it was a misunderstanding. If the former is the case, well then this actually was just a crazy misunderstanding.