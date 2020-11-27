College Football World Reacts To End Of Texas-Iowa State Game

The highly-anticipated Friday matchup between No. 13 Iowa State and No. 17 Texas was closely contested as expected.

The Cyclones were ultimately able to hold on to a narrow 23-20 lead they took late in the fourth quarter. With the ball and a chance to tie or take the lead, the Longhorns were unable to put any points on the board.

Iowa State’s defense made an excellent 3rd down stop, sacking quarterback Sam Ehlinger and pushing the Longhorns into deep field goal range. Texas kicker Cameron Dicker missed a 57-yard kick to send the game into overtime as time expired.

NO. 13 IOWA STATE HANGS ON TO BEAT NO. 17 TEXAS IN AUSTIN! pic.twitter.com/Em1ECf49XC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2020

After trailing 20-13 in the third quarter, the Cyclones made a final quarter push — scoring 10 unanswered points in the fourth.

With this win, Iowa State clinches at least a share of first place in Big 12 regular season standings with a 7-1 in-conference record.

The Cyclones No. 13 placement in the College Football Playoff rankings certainly raised some eyebrows around the league. Friday’s huge win over the Longhorns is one step in the right direction towards proving the doubters wrong. Iowa State will certainly see an uptick in their ranking when the next round of CFP selections are released on Tuesday.

The Cyclones will face off with West Virginia next week as they look to keep their hot season moving.