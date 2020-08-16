The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Petition Started By Justin Fields

Ohio State football star Justin Fields walks onto the field at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 09: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs off the field during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Justin Fields very much wants to play college football this fall. The Ohio State quarterback made that extremely clear on Sunday.

The Buckeyes star created an online petition, hoping to convince the Big Ten to change its mind on the college football season. The Big Ten announced earlier this week that the football season was postponed until 2021, at the earliest.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penality or repercussion,” Fields wrote in the petition.

As of 11:45 a.m. E.T., the petition had nearly 7,000 signatures.

“We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”

The college football world has been reacting to Fields’ petition on Twitter.

Fields is far from the only prominent Big Ten figure to express his distaste for the conference’s decision. Hundreds of parents of Big Ten football players have drafted letters to the conference, asking the commissioner to overturn his decision.

Will this lead to any real change?

We’ll find out in the days to come. As of now, the Big Ten and Pac-12 seasons remain delayed until 2021, while the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are on track to play in September.


