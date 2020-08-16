College Football World Reacts To Petition Started By Justin Fields

Justin Fields very much wants to play college football this fall. The Ohio State quarterback made that extremely clear on Sunday.

The Buckeyes star created an online petition, hoping to convince the Big Ten to change its mind on the college football season. The Big Ten announced earlier this week that the football season was postponed until 2021, at the earliest.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penality or repercussion,” Fields wrote in the petition.

As of 11:45 a.m. E.T., the petition had nearly 7,000 signatures.

“We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

The college football world has been reacting to Fields’ petition on Twitter.

The #OhioState star heading a movement addressed to B1G Commissioner Kevin Warren, Presidents & ADs that already has over 5000 signatures in a half hour: "Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season…" https://t.co/wQeeaxn8V4 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 16, 2020

The #B1G needs to overturn this premature decision and the #PAC12 will follow like the sheep they are. This is ridiculous. @justnfields knows! pic.twitter.com/cZ5yf0eo2k — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) August 16, 2020

#Buckeyes Justin Fields’ petition is picking up some steam. If you have not had a chance to look at it yet… https://t.co/neUZV2vZrq pic.twitter.com/rSh3t6BYMt — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) August 16, 2020

Ohio State QB Justin Fields (@justnfields) has created a campaign to have the Big Ten football season immediately reinstated, which is already approaching 5,000 signatures. The petition is here: https://t.co/rUkSpX5j6X — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 16, 2020

Ohio State QB Justin Fields asks commish Kevin Warren, league presidents & ADs to “allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season" https://t.co/AACKzkfAZV — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 16, 2020

Ohio State QB Justin Fields has created a petition to resume the Big Ten football season. It asks for:

– Immediate reinstatement of the 2020 season

– Players/teams to choose to play or opt-out

– Those who opt-out can do so without penalty It already has 7K+ signatures. pic.twitter.com/7y0lO2rfE4 — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) August 16, 2020

Fields is far from the only prominent Big Ten figure to express his distaste for the conference’s decision. Hundreds of parents of Big Ten football players have drafted letters to the conference, asking the commissioner to overturn his decision.

Will this lead to any real change?

We’ll find out in the days to come. As of now, the Big Ten and Pac-12 seasons remain delayed until 2021, while the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are on track to play in September.