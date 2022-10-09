College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit updated his rankings on Sunday morning.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst released his new top six, following an eventful Week 6 that featured Ohio State blowing out Michigan State, Alabama barely beating Texas A&M and Tennessee crushing LSU, among other contests.

Herbstreit updated his top six to reflect the games that took place on Saturday.

Ohio State Georgia Alabama Michigan Clemson Oklahoma State

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the results.

"Tennessee ahead of Michigan. I'm not saying Michigan isn't good but they really have played anybody," one fan wrote.

"He really doesn’t want to come back to Knoxville this week and then do UGA vs UT first of Nov. I hope he is ready for the insufferable fan base to actually have a contender. Nobody with a blue check wants that. We keep receipts," one fan wrote.

"Tennessee has beaten 3 top 25 teams. None of these teams have done that this year. The Tennessee hate is real," another fan added.

The official college football top 25 polls will be out later on Sunday.

Does Tennessee deserve a spot in the top six?