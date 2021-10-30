The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay have a discussion.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from East Lansing earlier Saturday morning ahead of a massive Big Ten showdown.

No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State were set to square off in the biggest game the conference has seen so far this season. Before the game kicked off, though, the GameDay crew broke down the day’s action.

Each and every week, Lee Corso is the star of the show. That was evident early on this morning, especially considering the significance of the date.

10 years ago, Corso was making a pick between SMU and Houston. He made it look like he was going to pick SMU has he held the program’s megaphone. Instead, he made one of the most iconic moments in College GameDay history.

“Ah, f*** it,” Corso said as he chucked the megaphone off the set and grabbed the Houston headgear.

Earlier this morning he re-lived that experience.

As one fan watching College GameDay noted, Corso brings a smile to most of those who watch the show.

“That was a great College GameDay. Lee Corso always bring a huge smile at the end regardless of who he picks.

The 86-year-old analyst won’t be on the show forever, so fans are soaking up every moment.

Michigan State fans might not be happy he picked the Wolverines today, but they still love him.

Lee Corso is a living legend.

