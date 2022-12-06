College Football World Reacts To Michigan Cheerleader Photo

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: The Michigan Wolverines cheerleaders perform during the game against the Florida Gators at AT&T Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The University of Michigan's football team is Big Ten champions for the second year in a row.

Saturday night, Michigan took down Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines are conference champions for a second straight year, heading back to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan's cheerleaders are champions, too.

The Wolverines' cheerleading team took to social media on Saturday night to celebrate their title.

"Woke up this morning as B1G CHAMPS! (again)," they wrote.

Fans are congratulating the cheerleaders, too.

"Go blue 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Go Blue 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan added.

"Yall were so good!," another fan wrote on social media.

It's been a victorious year for Michigan and its cheerleaders, as the Wolverines are 13-0 heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Michigan is set to take on TCU in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31.