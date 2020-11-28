College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Game News

Ohio State and Illinois were scheduled to play in Champaign later this afternoon, but the game was officially canceled on Friday night.

The Buckeyes have a COVID-19 outbreak within their program, which includes head coach Ryan Day, who tested positive. Larry Johnson was named Ohio State’s interim head coach.

Friday night, Ohio State announced that the Buckeyes’ game against Illinois wasn’t going to happen.

“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement Friday night. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

With the Saturday game cancelation, Ohio State (4-0) will play a maximum of six regular season games. The Buckeyes have games remaining against Michigan State and Michigan.

If Ohio State has one more game canceled, the Buckeyes will be ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game. League rules for this season state that a team needs six regular season games to be eligible.

If either of Ohio State’s remaining two games – Dec. 5 at Michigan State & Dec. 12 vs. Michigan – are canceled, Buckeyes would be ineligible for Big Ten title game, but ironically could still be chosen for @CFBPlayoff berth — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 28, 2020

Ohio State could be eligible with five games if the conference average drops below six games, but that seems highly unlikely.

Clarification from the conference on the math behind the Big Ten Championship Gm eligibility rules: Assuming the 4 remaining games today are played, 12 of the 14 gms scheduled for the final 2 wks would need to be canceled for a team to qualify for Indy w/ fewer than 6 gms played. — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) November 28, 2020

Ohio State is currently scheduled to return to the field next Saturday against Michigan State.