College Football World Reacts To Rice’s Insane Missed Field Goal

You won’t be able to find too many game-winning missed field goals more brutal than the one Rice failed to convert this afternoon.

With the score tied at 34 in overtime against Middle Tennessee State, Rice took over possession after MTSU failed to score on its series. All the Owls needed were some points to register a win.

Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren elected to play it safe and kneel in order to set up a field goal. One can argue against that strategy, but even if you disagree, it is tough to argue that Rice deserved the fate it wound up receiving.

Collin Riccitelli’s field goal attempt hit off the right upright, off the crossbar, off the other upright and then again off the crossbar before falling harmlessly to the turf. Yup, it was a quadruple-doink.

The kick basically turned into pinball.

Rice just basically kneeled three straight plays and kicked a 45 yard fg for the win in OT and this happened. pic.twitter.com/EyxpYfrfSS — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) October 24, 2020

Poor Rice. The Owls already had three scheduled season openers postponed before today.

Now, they are 0-1 after losing in gut-wrenching fashion.

Rice football had a chance to win the game in overtime with this field goal, but it was a QUADRUPLE DOINK and no good. The Owls lost in 2OT. Life ain’t fair.

(If this happened in the SEC or Big Ten, Twitter would have exploded.) pic.twitter.com/tlCcjXXDNP — Cameron Songer (@CameronSonger) October 24, 2020

This is just hypnotizing. https://t.co/6BPuCDNJHl — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 24, 2020

I need video of that Rice triple doink field goal attempt — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 24, 2020

You will not believe this field goal attempt in the Rice-MTSU game: https://t.co/JIPC11NnOo — College Fantasy Football (@FBSFantasyFoot) October 24, 2020

The entire Rice football program needs a hug right now. That was harsh.

Hopefully the Owls can bounce back against Southern Miss next week.