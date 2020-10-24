The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Rice’s Insane Missed Field Goal

Rice football stadium for Owls vs. North Texas.HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 24: General action between the Rice Owls and North Texas Mean Green in the second half at Rice Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. North Texas Mean Green won 42 to 35 in double over time. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

You won’t be able to find too many game-winning missed field goals more brutal than the one Rice failed to convert this afternoon.

With the score tied at 34 in overtime against Middle Tennessee State, Rice took over possession after MTSU failed to score on its series. All the Owls needed were some points to register a win.

Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren elected to play it safe and kneel in order to set up a field goal. One can argue against that strategy, but even if you disagree, it is tough to argue that Rice deserved the fate it wound up receiving.

Collin Riccitelli’s field goal attempt hit off the right upright, off the crossbar, off the other upright and then again off the crossbar before falling harmlessly to the turf. Yup, it was a quadruple-doink.

The kick basically turned into pinball.

Poor Rice. The Owls already had three scheduled season openers postponed before today.

Now, they are 0-1 after losing in gut-wrenching fashion.

The entire Rice football program needs a hug right now. That was harsh.

Hopefully the Owls can bounce back against Southern Miss next week.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.