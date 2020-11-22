College Football World Reacts To Insane Rutgers-Michigan Game

Week 12 of the 2020 college football season was a pretty wild one. Fittingly, it ended with a crazy contest between Michigan and Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights hosted the Wolverines in New Jersey on Saturday night. Rutgers led Michigan early, though Jim Harbaugh’s team made a big second half push.

Rutgers was able to tie the game late, scoring a two-point conversion on a crazy quarterback draw by Noah Vedral. The Scarlet Knights forced overtime against the Wolverines, tied at 35-35.

Both teams missed field goal attempts on their first overtime possessions. The Wolverines missed a chip shot, while the Scarlet Knights missed a long one following a dreadful series. In the second overtime, both teams scored to force another period.

Michigan scored a touchdown in the 3OT, but missed the required two-point conversion. However, the missed two-point conversion didn’t matter, as the Wolverines stopped Rutgers.

Jim Harbaugh’s team wins, 48-42, avoiding a disastrous loss at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, suffer a brutal loss.

Michigan needed this one pretty badly, but at the same time, this is a crushing loss for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights played well enough to win, but couldn’t emerge with a victory at home.