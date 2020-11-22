College Football World Reacts To Insane Rutgers-Michigan Game

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh on the field at Rutgers.PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines warms up his team before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Week 12 of the 2020 college football season was a pretty wild one. Fittingly, it ended with a crazy contest between Michigan and Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights hosted the Wolverines in New Jersey on Saturday night. Rutgers led Michigan early, though Jim Harbaugh’s team made a big second half push.

Rutgers was able to tie the game late, scoring a two-point conversion on a crazy quarterback draw by Noah Vedral. The Scarlet Knights forced overtime against the Wolverines, tied at 35-35.

Both teams missed field goal attempts on their first overtime possessions. The Wolverines missed a chip shot, while the Scarlet Knights missed a long one following a dreadful series. In the second overtime, both teams scored to force another period.

Michigan scored a touchdown in the 3OT, but missed the required two-point conversion. However, the missed two-point conversion didn’t matter, as the Wolverines stopped Rutgers.

Jim Harbaugh’s team wins, 48-42, avoiding a disastrous loss at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, suffer a brutal loss.

Michigan needed this one pretty badly, but at the same time, this is a crushing loss for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights played well enough to win, but couldn’t emerge with a victory at home.


