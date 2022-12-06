College Football World Reacts To 5-Star Quarterback's Transfer

MORGANTOWN, WV - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of Mountaineer Field during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 20, 2014 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Once again, quarterback JT Daniels is entering the transfer portal. ESPN insider Pete Thamel broke the news on Tuesday morning.

Daniels, a former five-star recruit, started his college career at USC. He then transferred after suffering a torn ACL in 2019.

Daniels showed a ton of promise at his first season at Georgia, throwing for 1,231 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Unfortunately for him, an injury prevented him from securing the starting job in 2021.

Since Stetson Bennett returned for the 2022 season, Daniels transferred to West Virginia. His production this year was underwhelming, though.

Now, Daniels will have to search for another home in the NFL.

The college football world pointed out that Daniels could end up playing for his fourth different team. That's not necessarily a good look for the transfer portal.

"For the ppl that think transfer portal is such a great idea, this stuff below is such a joke. A QB is going to play for 4 diff colleges? How dumb. Im all for transfer portals but maybe stick some sort of limit to number of times u can enter? NFL FA isn't a series of 1 yr deals," one fan said.

"4 teams in 5 years is stupid, kids today have any type of adversity in their life and they just quit," another fan tweeted.

Daniels will have at least one year of eligibility remaining. He could have two years left if he receives a medical redshirt for the 2019 season.

Perhaps another change of scenery will allow Daniels to reach his full potential.