College Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Photo

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleader performs prior to the AllState Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Alabama had a lot to cheer about on Saturday night.

The undefeated Crimson Tide barely got away with one in Week 6, as Nick Saban's team narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas A&M.

Alabama topped Texas A&M by four points at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide were once again without quarterback Bryce Young, who's dealing with a shoulder injury.

Leading up to the game, Alabama's cheerleaders went viral on social media.

Alabama's cheerleaders certainly had a lot to cheer about following the win...

"ROLL TIDE ROLL 2022 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!" one fan wrote.

"What a good photo!!❤️4️⃣," another fan wrote.

"So cute ❤️❤️🤍🤍," another fan added.

"This is making me smile," one fan wrote.

It's been a good year for the Crimson Tide so far, that's for sure.