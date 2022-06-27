College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Commitment

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Texas' football program has been getting most of the recruiting love over the past couple of days - and deservedly so.

The Longhorns landed a commitment from No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning and have since added some other big-time prospects for the 2023 class.

But we shouldn't forget about Alabama.

Sunday, the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell.

The rich continue to get richer.

Mitchell is one of the top 20 recruits in the country for the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He wants to bring more elite talent with him, too.

Mitchell committed to Alabama over Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia.

Mitchell's reason for picking the Crimson Tide was simple.

Good luck stopping the Crimson Tide.