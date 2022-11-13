College Football World Reacts To Alabama's "Dirty" Play

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 12: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels carries the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Alabama topped Ole Miss on Saturday night, holding off Lane Kiffin's Rebels team.

But fans were not happy with a "dirty" play by one Crimson Tide defender on quarterback Jaxson Dart.

"During one instance, Dart was seeking to make a play when Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner came off the line and grabbed Dart’s facemask, spinning him around like a merry-go-round at a state fair, resulting in a 15-yard facemask penalty for Turner," Sports Illustrated wrote.

It was a bad-looking play.

Plays like that shouldn't happen.

"This is a video of my earlier post about Alabama football. It is a culture about winning at all costs and it’s rotten to its core," one fan tweeted.

"Dirty freakin team," one fan added.

"This & the brutal face mask incident shows Dallas Turner was intentionally & blatantly trying to injure Jaxson Dart. Just like Jermaine Burton a few weeks ago. Maybe a slap on wrist at the most... No real accountability," one fan added.

"This is the same "player" who tried to tear Dart's head off by grabbing his facemask. Good job again," one fan added.

Alabama topped Ole Miss, 30-24, on Saturday evening.