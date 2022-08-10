College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Injury News

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Nick Saban revealed a noteworthy blow to Alabama's offense entering the 2022 season.

During Wednesday's press conference, the Crimson Tide head coach told reporters that wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss six to eight weeks after recently fracturing his foot during practice.

Earle, who missed three games with a leg injury last season, was fighting for an expanded role in his sophomore campaign.

"He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp," Saban said of Earle. "Probably the best he’s been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We’ll miss him for a while, but we want him to get well, and I’m sure he’ll contribute to the team at some point in time this year."

The college football world expressed sympathy for Earle, who will now have to work his way back up the depth chart when returning this fall.

Based on Saban's timeline, Earle won't be ready when Alabama opens the season against Utah State on Sept. 3. He could potentially return in time to take on SEC competitors Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Tennessee to begin October.

It's an unfortunate loss for a team that saw last year's star receivers, Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, progress to the NFL.