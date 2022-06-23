College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Leader Rumors

Alabama, Georgia and Texas have been considered the frontrunners for five-star quarterback Arch Manning since pretty early on in his recruitment.

One school could be emerging from that group.

According to Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr., Texas is gaining confidence in its chances of landing the quarterback prodigy.

"The Longhorns have long-held buzz alongside Georgia, especially when Alabama took the commitment of fellow Louisiana quarterback Eli Holstein, but it kicked up a notch coming out of the weekend. SI sources indicate there is growing confidence from Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff in their ability to ultimately land the top-ranked talent. One source hinted at the sport's biggest domino dropping relatively soon in the process," he writes.

A commitment from Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, would obviously be massive for Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns program.

There's certainly some buzz growing for Texas, as Manning's high school teammate committed to the Longhorns.

Texas has been keeping a very close eye on the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans.

We could be getting a commitment from Peyton and Eli's nephew sooner rather than later.