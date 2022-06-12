College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Recruiting Photo

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Arch Manning appeared to enjoy his visit at the University of Alabama this weekend.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class is believed to be considering Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. Though those three schools are considered by most to be the frontrunners.

College football fans are very scared of the possibility of Arch Manning in Tuscaloosa.

It was a big recruiting weekend for Alabama.

Alabama already has a quarterback commit for the 2023 class, though. Will Arch Manning make it two?

"Anything could happen and I guess Arch Manning could join the class and put Eli Holstein to the test of whether to stay and battle for the starting job or find another home but I don’t think the chances are good. I don’t think Alabama thinks the chances are all that good, either, and that’s why the Crimson Tide took Holstein’s commitment instead of waiting to see what Manning did before taking a QB in this class. This has looked like a Texas/Georgia battle for some time and it was probably trending that way even before Holstein committed. Alabama is the King Kong of college football, though, so Manning could fall head over heels and then things could get really interesting but to call it a very real possibility is too far," Adam Gorney of Rivals.com wrote.

Texas and Georgia might be the real favorites.