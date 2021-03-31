Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, received another nice honor earlier this week when he received five-star status from recruiting giant Rivals.

Earlier this month, he landed another big offer from a college football program. Notre Dame came calling for Manning, who is ranked the No. 1 pro-style quarterback recruit in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

He’s heard from most of the major programs around the country in recent months. Over the weekend, he earned five-star status from Rivals and no one was really all that surprised by the honor.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Arch Manning now a 5-star recruit. https://t.co/0NQY9xjaUy — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) March 29, 2021

Rivals analyst Woody Wommack even said he didn’t want to be a fan of Manning, but couldn’t help it.

“I thought for sure I would be a Manning hater but went to see him live this year and was very impressed,” Wommack said. “Very poised and is also impressive with his ability to move and throw on the run.”

I thought for sure I would be a Manning hater but went to see him live this year and was very impressed. Very poised and is also impressive with his ability to move and throw on the run. https://t.co/URsw3xPFCB — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) March 29, 2021

Manning has been connected to a number of incredible programs over the past few months.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was the first major coach to watch Manning in person. Coach O reportedly made his way down to New Orleans to see Manning play for Isidore Newman.

Manning will have plenty of offers to choose from in the next two years.