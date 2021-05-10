College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning’s Visit List

Arch Manning may surpass LeBron James as the most hyped high school athlete of all-time. But unlike LeBron, the Isidore Newman quarterback will be going to college before going pro. And his reported visit list has gotten a lot of attention in college football world.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported on Monday that Arch Manning is slated to visit Clemson, SMU, Texas, Alabama, and Georgia this June. He also reportedly wants to visit Stanford, USC, Ohio State, UNC and Virginia among others.

Fans of all of those schools, along with Ole Miss, LSU and others are already crossing their fingers. Ole Miss fans in particular are hoping he picks up where his uncle Eli and grandfather Archie left off by joining the Rebels:

He’s been to Oxford a million times. Don’t freak out…. yet https://t.co/U93JCeWjVR — Steven Ammann (@stevenammann2) May 10, 2021

No ole miss? — OklahomaOnTop (@OklahomaOnTop) May 10, 2021

Ohio State fans are intrigued by the idea of Manning joining them so he can potentially throw to Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. His uncle Peyton Manning created one of the greatest passing combinations of all-time with Marvin Harrison Sr. on the Indianapolis Colts.

I mean, did you really think that a Manning was going to pass up a chance to potentially throw to a Harrison? https://t.co/4KgTbSkzlN — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) May 10, 2021

What IF Ryan Day can grab the #1 QB in B2B classes!? It’s a long shot I know but hey, it would be hilarious 😂 https://t.co/rerUFrHbrc — Ronnie Caudill (@RonnieCaudill96) May 10, 2021

Still others believe that Arch will be a prime target for Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Alabama and Nick Saban are also an obvious contender for the young Manning:

Huge Texas target he will def have eyes on the Quinn Ewers situation I think sark will land one or the other! #HookEm https://t.co/oJghM4TKT5 — 40AcresLandLord (@40AcresLandLord) May 10, 2021

Arch Manning is a five-star recruit and the No. 3 overall prospect in the country per 247Sports. He is the No. 1 pro-style QB in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Louisiana.

But in some ways he’s already surpassed his famous uncles, Peyton and Eli. He became his school’s varsity starter as a freshman and boasts greater athleticism than either of them.

Who do you believe is the top contender for Arch Manning?