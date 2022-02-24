College Football World Reacts To Art Briles’ New Appearance

After over five years in self-imposed exile from the college football ranks, former Baylor head coach Art Briles returned today as offensive coordinator at Grambling State.

The Tigers formally introduced Briles as their new OC ahead of an interview with KTAL Sports. But there were some pictures of Briles that came out ahead of the interview and his new look has people concerned.

In the images, Briles is sporting salt and pepper hair (with an emphasis on the salt), and looks a lot older than his 66 years of age would indicate. As you can imagine based on his history, the college football world isn’t letting him off easy.

Fans on Twitter are ripping Briles for his new look.

Art Briles rose to prominence as a top high school coach in the state of Texas in the 80s and 90s. He parlayed his success into the head coaching job at Houston, where he went 34-28 and won a Conference USA title.

In 2008, he was hired as the head coach at Baylor where he turned the program into a national powerhouse. But after the 2015 season, a report revealed that Briles helped suppress reports of rape and sexual assault by members of his program.

Briles was terminated in 2016 and spent the next five years coaching in Canada and Italy before returning to high school coaching.

Now Art Briles back in college football and fans couldn’t be less happy to see him.